On Scaros’ Comments about New York City

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Scaros’ piece calling New York ‘Slash and Suckerpunch City’ echoes much of the MAGA mantra. The same Scaros wrote the editor of the Wall Street Journal deriding the author William Galston’s article which had appeared in that paper: ‘Fix the Insurrection Act Before Inauguration’, which foresees thousands of protesters and thousands of troops patrolling major cities arresting more than 100,000 Americans.

Scaros ends with: “Mr. Galston, you aren’t saying all that only to get my hopes up, are you?”

Is he happy with such an outcome?

And what does he think if Trump isn’t elected and people with the same mindset as the people who gave us the January 6 insurrection were the ones repeating this act of treason?

Bill Tragos

Santa Barbara, CA