x

March 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Letter to Editor

On Scaros’ Comments about New York City

March 15, 2024
By Letter to the Editor
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

Mr. Scaros’ piece calling New York ‘Slash and Suckerpunch City’ echoes much of the MAGA mantra. The same Scaros wrote the editor of the Wall Street Journal deriding the author William Galston’s article which had appeared in that paper: ‘Fix the Insurrection Act Before Inauguration’, which foresees thousands of protesters and thousands of troops patrolling major cities arresting more than 100,000 Americans.

Scaros ends with: “Mr. Galston, you aren’t saying all that only to get my hopes up, are you?”

Is he happy with such an outcome?

And what does he think if Trump isn’t elected and people with the same mindset as the people who gave us the January 6 insurrection were the ones repeating this act of treason?

Bill Tragos

Santa Barbara, CA

RELATED

Editorial
Money in Politics and Its Impact on Democracy

"Look, I'm not a young guy.

Editorial
Biden on Immigrants: This is America
OPINIONS
The Prodigal Son Lost and Found

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Colorado Snowstorm Closes Highways and Schools for a Second Day

DENVER (AP) — Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there overnight into Friday.

"Look, I'm not a young guy.

To the Editor: Mr. Scaros' piece calling New York ‘Slash and Suckerpunch City’ echoes much of the MAGA mantra.

NEW YORK – Artist and Kastoria native Lucas Samaras passed away at his home in Manhattan on March 7 at the age of 87, according to the New York Times, which noted that “his death, from complications of a fall, was announced by Arne Glimcher, the founder of Pace Gallery, which represented Samaras for more than five decades.

ATHENS - Greece’s Interior Ministry General-Secretary Michalis Stavrianoudakis resigned and New Democracy’s Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Nikos Theodoropoulos was dismissed over a data breach in which Member of the European Parliament Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou sent emails to Diaspora voters.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.