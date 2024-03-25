On Living a Healthy Life

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

In the course of our lives we see a lot of good and bad and we choose which people we will spend the evenings with here in the neighborhood eateries for a light meal and a couple of glasses of wine.

As the years go by, there are fewer and fewer of us, but we have chosen the right friends, those who stand by us in the joys and in the difficult days with absolute love and a pure heart.

From what I see today in the age we live in, people are not paying attention to food and diet and young people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s have problems with their heart, diabetes and cholesterol – and recklessly continue to feed their bodies the same unhealthy foods.

Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, always said that your food is also your medicine in everyday life.

I’m leaving now and going back to the little village that has taught us so much in our lives and where the villagers lived like this throughout their days. As examples, I present the two grandmothers, Theodora and Magdaleni, who lived to be 96 and 95 years old, there in the village without doctors or examinations, but with a daily meal of boiled wild greens, bitter root vegetables, crushed bitter olives, toasted bread, and cheese from the organic sheep they had and walked every day in the fields.

Thank you,

Kyriakos Stratigakis

Yonkers, NY