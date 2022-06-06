Oikonomou: Citizens’ Access to Online Services Up 142 Pct in Five Months

Society

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou referred to the increase in the citizens’ access to electronic services in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“The citizens’ access to online services using Taxisnet codes increased by 142 pct in the first five months of 2022,” he said in his post.

“With a plan, we are constantly expanding the public entities that authenticate the citizens through Taxisnet in order to facilitate them,” he noted.