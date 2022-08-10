x

August 10, 2022

No One Should Be above the Law

August 10, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Trump FBI
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown on July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

The FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s famous Mar-a-Lago home is indeed, as has been said and repeated, unprecedented in U.S. history, with implications that will reach far into the future.

Let’s hope the decision to execute the search is based on very good reasons and evidence. Otherwise, it will, justifiably, provoke reactions from Trump’s followers – there is already a statement by the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives that has transgressed limits – and will lead to an even greater division of American society than we see today.

The authorities, according to existing information, broke into Trump’s home looking for classified presidential documents.

It is known that Trump, leaving the White House, took with him several boxes of documents, which is illegal.

These documents belong to the U.S. National Archives. Many of these Trump returned – but not all, it seems.

It is important to emphasize that the FBI needs court approval to proceed with such an act. It must convince the appropriate judge that a crime has been committed and that the officials are likely to discover evidence of the crime in the place that is being searched, and on that basis the officials are seeking permission to search.

And of course, in order to do this, the highest officials of the FBI and the leadership of the Department of Justice would have to agree.

It is hard to imagine that such a thing could be done with a light heart. But anything is possible.

However, this action by the authorities confirms a basic pillar of the American Constitution and the principles of justice: That no one is above the law, and no one should be, neither the current president nor a former president.

Arguably, Trump has acted many times as if this does not apply to him.

Now he knows.

