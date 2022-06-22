x

June 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Cinema

No Gus or Windex, But My Big Fat Greek Wedding III Set in Greece

June 22, 2022
By The National Herald
[353758] ΞΕΚΙΝΗΣΑΝ ΣΤΟ ΛΙΜΑΝΙ ΤΗΣ ΡΑΦΗΝΑΣ ΤΑ ΓΥΡΙΣΜΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑΣ
This photo shows part of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding III” film set in Rafina, near Athens, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – Beloved actor Michael Constantine – who played her windex-as-panacea touting father Gus Portakalos has passed away – but his presence will be felt in My Big Fat Greek Wedding III that will be shot in Greece, dedicated to him, said star and screenwriter Nia Vardalos.

The first film was a huge sensation, but the second floundered and there was no word why there will be third to complete a trilogy although Vardalos, 59, posted the news on Instagram that it has begun shooting in Athens.

The Greek-Canadian star said: “Much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece,” she said, reported The New York Post, adding that she will also direct this one, telling fans: “We are in Greece filming ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting.”

This photo shows part of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding III” film set in Rafina, near Athens, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Dimopoulos)

She said that after Constantine, who player her diner own dad Gus, knew that he wouldn’t be in another take that it was his wish that it go on with the rest of the cast who became fan favorites for their oddities.

“I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon,” she wrote.

“We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us,” she said of his funny and passionate role that both typecast Greek-Americans but made him treasured.

This photo shows part of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding III” film set in Rafina, near Athens, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Dimopoulos)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding premiered in 2002 and followed Toula (Vardalos), a 30-year-old Greek woman living in Chicago who marries a non-Greek man (John Corbett) amid her family’s objections and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2003.

No word on what the story will revolve around in the third go-round although she made another film set in Greece about a tour guide, My Life in Ruins that didn’t fare well at the box office despite a stellar cast.

She posted a photo of herself alongside her co-stars Lainie Kazan, Louis Mandylor and Gia Carides who gathered in August, 2021 to honor Constantine who died that month, leaving behind the legacy of Gus.

This photo shows part of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding III” film set in Rafina, near Athens, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thabasis Dimopoulos)
This photo shows part of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding III” film set in Rafina, near Athens, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Dimopoulos)

 

 

RELATED

Cinema
“Elvis” and Austin Butler Feel the Temperature Rising

On the day of Austin Butler's final screen test for "Elvis," director Baz Luhrmann threw everything at him.

Cinema
Review: A big Heart and One Googly Eye in “Marcel the Shell”
Cinema
Drama International Short Film Festival in Astoria

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

3 Injured when Jetliner Crash Lands, Catches Fire in Miami

MIAMI — The crash landing of a jetliner that caught fire on the runway at Miami International Airport with 126 people on board had passengers screaming and panicking, witnesses said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings