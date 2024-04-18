x

April 19, 2024



Papakaliatis’ Maestro in Blue Returns with Second Season on May 16

April 18, 2024
By The National Herald
Maestro in Blue
The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts an event on March 15 celebrating ‘Maestro’ which received the first ever exclusive global distribution deal for a Greek scripted television series on Netflix. (Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Greece in New York)

NEW YORK – Fans of the Greek drama series Maestro in Blue, created by and starring Christopher Papakaliatis, will only have to wait until May 16 for the second season to launch on Netflix and Greek broadcaster Mega TV, Deadline reported.

“The renewal comes a year after the series debuted on the streaming service, marking Netflix’s first worldwide pick up of a Greek series,” Deadline reported, adding that “the show reached the global top 10 for non-English series in 18 countries after its March 2023 debut.”

“The series follows a musician named Orestis, played by Papakaliatis, who travels to the scenic Greek island of Paxos during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to set up a music festival from scratch,” Deadline reported, noting that “he also finds love and himself embroiled in other people’s problems.”

“The first season featured nine episodes and the second season will feature six episodes,” Deadline reported, adding that “this will then be followed by a third and final season, which will air on Netflix and Mega later in the fall.”

The cast of the popular series also includes Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, Fanis Mouratidis, Marissa Triantafyllidou, Antinoos Albanis, Stefania Goulioti, Giannis Tsortekis, Klelia Andriolatou, Orestis Chalkias, Giorgos Benos, Dimitris Kitsos, Tonia Maraki and Kostas Mperikopoulos.

“Papakaliatis also writes and directs the series and produces alongside Stylianos Kotionis and Foss Productions,” Deadline reported.

“I’m so honored to be able to share this story with the world and I’m looking forward to bringing audiences back to Paxos to continue Orestis’ journey with season two. I’m thankful to Netflix and Mega for their support as we continue this story,” Papakaliatis told Deadline.

