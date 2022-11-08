Nine Suspects Charged in Cyprus Visa Scandal Acquitted

Society

FILE - A demonstrator takes a mock copy of Cyprus passport during a demonstration against corruption outside of the conference center in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Nine defendants on Cyprus charged with improperly arranging for an Iranian on Interpol’s Most Wanted List to get a residency permit and European Union passport in a now discredited scheme were cleared of the charges.

They were not named – the government has tried to keep secret the identities of wealthy foreigners who bought residency through investments – but In Cyprus and media sites said four were legal entities.

They were said to include a well-known Larnaca lawyer and his business associates who stood trial in the city’s criminal court after being accused of aiding the Iranian who wasn’t named either, said SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Residency permits were also said given to his parents after they reportedly gave fake documents to authorities although the scheme was found to have not properly vetted more than half the applicants before ended.

They faced 36 charges while the criminal court published a unanimous decision of a total of 252 pages.