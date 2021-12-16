x

Money Laundering Worries Push Cyprus Cryptocurrency Moves

December 16, 2021
By The National Herald
FILE - An aircraft takes off from Larnaca airport past the control tower, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
NICOSIA – Already struggling with a reputation as being haven for tax evasion and money laundering, Cyprus is reportedly going to regulate the cryptocurrency where it has been rife.

The Finance Ministry has released a national risk assessment on crypto that found there are money laundering risks associated with the currency alternative and a “limited direct understanding or experience with it.”

While noting that the Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and local enforcement authorities have demonstrated a “sophisticated level of understanding of the sector,”the ministry recommended that local financial companies “adopt written policies and procedures to comply” with the wire transfer rule for virtual currencies.

In the meantime, authorities should start to maintain and share data that is specific to virtual currencies and VASPs, the ministry said, adding:

“Although activity levels now are believed to be negligible, this will enable an evidence-based baseline as activities increase, promoting earlier detection of risks or changes to risk levels,” the site CoinTelegraph reported.

Cyprus has been moving to adopt crypto-related regulations this year after some major financial institutions, including the Bank of Cyprus were allegedly blocking Bitcoin (BTC)-related transactions this year, according to reports on social media, the site added.

 

Cyprus Banking Sector Leading in Compliance and Anti-Financial Crime Regulation

NICOSIA – The Association of Cyprus Banks (ACB) has highlighted the progress of the Cyprus banking sector in implementing advanced compliance regulations and reform policies that combat money laundering and other financial crime, according to a news release dated December 15.

ΝΕW YORK - It has been more than two years since the last time anyone saw Jennifer Dulos, οn May 24, 2019, after dropping of her kids at school, the mother of 5 disappeared, only months before her 51st birthday.

ANKARA - For the umpteenth time, Turkey has repeated its insistence that Greek remove troops off Greek islands, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey doesn't recognize, along with the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its 85th Annual Scholarship Celebration on December 11 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

Towns in Mourning While Digging Out from Deadly Tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Tight-knit communities still digging out from the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people across eight states in the South and Midwest are turning to another heavy-hearted task: honoring and burying their dead.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

