Menendez, Barrasso, 41 Colleagues Intro Resolution Honoring Greek Independence

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) in leading 41 of their Senate colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution to commemorate the 202nd anniversary of Greek Independence Day (March 25). In addition to celebrating Greece’s historic role as the birthplace of democracy and its immense contributions to global society, the bipartisan resolution also recognizes the strength of the United States’ enduring partnership and friendship with Greece.

“I am deeply honored to be joined by my colleagues in introducing our bipartisan resolution commemorating the 202nd anniversary of Greek Independence Day,” Chairman Menendez said. “Today we not only celebrate the history of warm friendship between the United States and Greece, which is rooted in our shared values and vision for the world, but look to the future, and to building on this unshakable foundation to promote peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkan regions. I look forward to continuing to work with the people of Greece, and the Greek-American community, to strengthen our nations’ relationship and to confront today’s challenges to our security and prosperity together.”

“Since Greece gained its independence 202 years ago, they have remained a strong partner and ally to the United States. From the very beginning of Greece’s fight for independence, Americans supported and fought alongside the Greek people. Our two nations continue to strive to advance the principles of liberty, freedom, and democracy,” said Senator Barrasso. “The U.S.-Greece relationship is built on shared values, and we look forward to strengthening our cooperation and friendship in the years ahead.

Also joining Chairman Menendez and Senator Barrasso in cosponsoring the resolution were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Cory Booker (D-NJ), John Kennedy (R-LA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mike Braun (R-IN), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tom Carper (D-DE), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey Jr. (D-PA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Raphael Warnock (D-GS), and John Fetterman (D-PA).

A copy of the resolution is available online: https://bit.ly/42EA3KN.