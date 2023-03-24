x

March 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

General News

Menendez, Barrasso, 41 Colleagues Intro Resolution Honoring Greek Independence

March 24, 2023
By The National Herald
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) in leading 41 of their Senate colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution to commemorate the 202nd anniversary of Greek Independence Day (March 25). In addition to celebrating Greece’s historic role as the birthplace of democracy and its immense contributions to global society, the bipartisan resolution also recognizes the strength of the United States’ enduring partnership and friendship with Greece.

“I am deeply honored to be joined by my colleagues in introducing our bipartisan resolution commemorating the 202nd anniversary of Greek Independence Day,” Chairman Menendez said. “Today we not only celebrate the history of warm friendship between the United States and Greece, which is rooted in our shared values and vision for the world, but look to the future, and to building on this unshakable foundation to promote peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkan regions. I look forward to continuing to work with the people of Greece, and the Greek-American community, to strengthen our nations’ relationship and to confront today’s challenges to our security and prosperity together.”

“Since Greece gained its independence 202 years ago, they have remained a strong partner and ally to the United States. From the very beginning of Greece’s fight for independence, Americans supported and fought alongside the Greek people. Our two nations continue to strive to advance the principles of liberty, freedom, and democracy,” said Senator Barrasso. “The U.S.-Greece relationship is built on shared values, and we look forward to strengthening our cooperation and friendship in the years ahead.

Also joining Chairman Menendez and Senator Barrasso in cosponsoring the resolution were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Cory Booker (D-NJ), John Kennedy (R-LA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mike Braun (R-IN), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tom Carper (D-DE), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey Jr. (D-PA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Raphael Warnock (D-GS), and John Fetterman (D-PA).

A copy of the resolution is available online: https://bit.ly/42EA3KN.

RELATED

Events
Gianaris, Hellenic State Legislators Celebrate Greek Independence Day in Albany

ALBANY – New York Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Senator Andrew Gounardes, Senator James Skoufis, Assembly Member Michael Tannousis, and Assembly Member John Lemondes honored Greek Independence at the State Capitol on March 22, welcoming His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who offered invocations before both houses of the state legislature.

Funerals
Life Member Ahepan Cary (Kyriakos) V. Mossaidis Has Died
General News
Greek Independence Day Celebrated in Somerville, MA

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.