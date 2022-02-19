x

February 19, 2022

Memory Eternal – Vasilios “Bill” Stavrou

February 19, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo)

LOWELL – Vasilios ‘Bill’ Stavrou, 47, a longtime Dracut resident, passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lowell on March 15, 1974 and was the son of Gregory and Helen ‘Eleni’ (Hondrou) Stavrou.

In addition to his parents, Vasilios leaves his loving children, Toula and Luca Stavrou of Dracut, whom he adored; his sister Lisa Skafidas and her daughter Malyna Skafidas of Dracut; his former wife Italia (Nicolosi) Stavrou; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins both here and in Greece.

Sadly, he is predeceased by his brother, Peter Stavrou, who passed away in 2014, and his grandparents, Vasilios and Evangelia Stavrou.

His Funeral wat the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell and his burial at Interment in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vasilios’s memory to The Vasilios Stavrou Children’s Fund, Lowell Five Bank, 34 John Street, Lowell, MA 01853.

 

The National Herald

