Medusa Ransonware Hackers Claim Attack on Cyprus University

NICOSIA – The Medusa ransomware gang said it was behind the cyberattack at the Open University of Cyprus (OUC) that disrupted operations and wants $100,000 to delete the data or otherwise will post it online.

OUC is an online university based in Nicosia, Cyprus, that provides remote learning. It offers 30 higher-level education programs to 4,200 students and participates in various scientific research activities.

The university said the attack happened on March 27 and led to several central services and critical systems going online and limited access to a number of learning portals and some other services.

The hackers posted OUC on its data leak site, giving the institute 14 days to respond to its ransom demands and said for $10,000 that they would delay releasing data by one day, said Bleeping Computer.

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/medusa-ransomware-claims-attack-on-open-university-of-cyprus/

Medusa also plans to sell the hacked data for the same price to anyone interested and posted data samples that show lists of students’ personal information and financial records of the university’s research partners as proof it had the files.

Cyprus has been a prime target for hackers as it has lagged on anti-ransomware systems being operational and earlier in March the national land registry was breached and taken off line until a new portal was built and restarted.