x

May 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

International

Mbappe Could Play Last Game for PSG, 2nd Place Up for Grabs

May 19, 2022
By Associated Press
France Soccer Awards
Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe poses as he arrives at the UNFP (Union of French Professional Footballers) ceremony, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe may play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain when the French league season ends on Saturday.

The champions will host struggling Metz with Mbappe looking to add to his league-leading 25 goals and his overall tally of 168 since joining PSG from Monaco five years ago for 180 million euros ($190 million).

Mbappe has yet to reveal what he will be doing when his contract ends next month, with reports linking him to a move to Champions League finalist Real Madrid.

PSG turned down the same amount they signed him for when Madrid tried to buy him during the past offseason. Now the Spanish club could get him for nothing.

When Mbappe won the league’s best player award for the third time last Sunday, he said his mind is pretty much made up but didn’t say which way.

While PSG fans will be holding their collective breath, nerves will be jangling elsewhere on Saturday.

The race for second place between Monaco and Marseille is going to the wire, with the teams level on points. The relegation battle is also close with storied clubs Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne in deep trouble.

Monaco is in second place, which secures automatic entry into next season’s Champions League. The team leads third-place Marseille on goal difference with a difficult match coming up at Lens.

Third place earns entry into the qualifying rounds of the Champions League. Marseille hosts a Strasbourg team looking to overtake Rennes in fourth place to gain automatic entry into the Europa League.

Rennes is two points ahead of Strasbourg and travels to play Lille, last season’s champion. A draw will likely be enough for Rennes given its sizeable goal difference advantage over Strasbourg.

Six-time champion Bordeaux is in last place ahead of the visit of Brest. The team is three points behind both 19th-place Saint-Etienne and 18th-place Metz, which is in the relegation-playoff position.

Saint-Etienne has a tough match at French Cup champion Nantes.

Only goal difference stopped Bordeaux from being relegated last weekend, when the club’s angry Ultras tried to corner the team bus as it arrived. Fans then pelted the field with toilet paper and held up signs with expletives after the final whistle.

Bordeaux has conceded a league-high 89 goals and captain Josuha Guilavogui said the players have failed the fans.

“I can’t even go out and take a walk in the city. I feel ashamed,” he said. “I must admit, there’s been a blatant lack of professionalism.”

Saint-Etienne is a record 10-time French champion, along with PSG and Marseille, but the trip to Nantes may end with relegation.

The mood among fans from the mining city is deeply despondent, and some of them are very angry. After last Saturday’s loss at home, a group of Ultras waited outside to pelt the stadium with flares and clashed with riot police.

There is a chance for Saint-Etienne, though, because Metz faces PSG. If Metz loses, then Saint-Etienne needs only draw at Nantes in order to have a shot at staying up via the playoffs.

RELATED

International
Giroud Left Out of France Squad, Kamara Gets First Call Up

PARIS — Veteran forward Olivier Giroud was left out of the France squad and uncapped Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara summoned on Thursday for Nations League games.

SPORTS
Female Referees to Officiate Men’s World Cup for 1st Time
International
Oops! Jubilant Eritrean Cyclist out after Wine Cork Hits Eye

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Address to the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress

WASHINGOTN - The full text of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech to the Joint Session of the US Congress is as follows: Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President, Honorable Members of the United States Congress, Ladies and Gentlemen, There is no greater honor for the elected leader of the people who created democracy than to address the elected representatives of the people who founded their country on the Greek model and have promoted and defended democratic values ever since.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings