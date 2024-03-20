x

March 20, 2024

Marriott Hotels Teams With Greek Firm, Will Open Crete Resort in 2025

March 20, 2024
By TNH Staff
crete
Soft, golden, sandy beaches are found in the crystal waters of Crete. Photo by Evangelos Mpikakis via Unsplash

ATHENS – Marriott International, in collaboration with the Greek conglomerate Vasilakis, has announced an agreement to launch its brand in Greece with the JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa, expected to open in 2025.

The resort will feature 160 guest rooms, including suites and villas, each boasting its own private pool or jacuzzi. This move positions the company among a growing list of luxury hotel brands and resorts seeking to capitalize on Greece’s booming tourism industry, which now operates year-round.

Spanning 100 acres of coastal landscape, the resort aims to offer a blend of luxury service and holistic well-being experiences, according to Marriott International. SWOT Hospitality, a firm managing luxury hotels in Greece, will serve as the third-party operator in partnership with Vasilakis and Marriott International, as reported by MSN.

Jerome Briet, Marriott International Europe, Middle East & Africa’s chief development officer, stated, “Greece remains one of the most attractive destinations for today’s global traveler, and the signing of JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa reflects the continued demand we are seeing for luxury accommodations across the country. We are eager to collaborate with Vasilakis SA and SWOT Hospitality to bring the brand’s legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design, and enriching well-being experiences to the island destination of Crete.”

The resort, designed by the renowned architecture firm Block722, aims to merge modern elegance with authentic Cretan heritage. It will feature multiple tranquil wellness spaces, gardens, and five culinary experiences, including Cretan cuisine.

Antonios Vasilakis, the owner of Vasilakis, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are delighted to announce the opening of the first JW Marriott resort in Greece, marking a significant milestone for our company. The collaboration with SWOT Hospitality, marked by their expertise and unwavering commitment, has already demonstrated the success that this project is destined for.”

