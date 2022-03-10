x

March 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 36ºF

Politics

Maloney Supports Banning Russian Oil and Gas Imports, Additional Sanctions

March 10, 2022
By The National Herald
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC – On March 9, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) spoke on the House floor to urge her colleagues to vote for H.R.6968, Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act.

Video of the Congresswoman’s floor speech is available online: https://youtu.be/puDv5RTc3uE. A transcript follows:

“Mister Speaker, I rise in support of this legislation banning Russian oil and gas imports and imposing additional sanctions to punish Putin and his cronies for their war of aggression in Ukraine, which has caused more than 2 million Ukrainians to flee their country.

“President Biden has already imposed swift and severe consequences, including yesterday’s executive action. However, it is the duty of Congress to join the President, enact a congressional ban on Russian oil and gas imports to the U.S., and send a strong message to the Kremlin that none of our money will be used to bankroll shelling of Ukrainian families.

“Yesterday, the Oversight Committee held a bipartisan briefing with [former] U.S. and Ukrainian government officials. The message was clear: Putin’s regime must be denied these crucial oil revenues, while we continue to provide urgently needed aid to Ukraine.

“I urge support for this legislation, for the good of the United States, and the support of Ukraine.”

RELATED

Politics
Senate Passes Gianaris’ Bill Banning Gender Discrimination in Disability Ins. Premiums

ALBANY, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on March 9 that the Senate passed his legislation (S.

Politics
Malliotakis Says Biden Must Reverse Anti-Energy Policies
Politics
Maloney, Speier Lead Bipartisan Colleagues Urging Senate Leadership to Vote on ERA 

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

DOP Hosts Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulos for International Women’s Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP), a preeminent international women’s organization, hosted Her Excellency Ambassador of Greece to the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings