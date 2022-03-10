Maloney Supports Banning Russian Oil and Gas Imports, Additional Sanctions

Politics

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC – On March 9, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) spoke on the House floor to urge her colleagues to vote for H.R.6968, Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act.

Video of the Congresswoman’s floor speech is available online: https://youtu.be/puDv5RTc3uE. A transcript follows:

“Mister Speaker, I rise in support of this legislation banning Russian oil and gas imports and imposing additional sanctions to punish Putin and his cronies for their war of aggression in Ukraine, which has caused more than 2 million Ukrainians to flee their country.

“President Biden has already imposed swift and severe consequences, including yesterday’s executive action. However, it is the duty of Congress to join the President, enact a congressional ban on Russian oil and gas imports to the U.S., and send a strong message to the Kremlin that none of our money will be used to bankroll shelling of Ukrainian families.

“Yesterday, the Oversight Committee held a bipartisan briefing with [former] U.S. and Ukrainian government officials. The message was clear: Putin’s regime must be denied these crucial oil revenues, while we continue to provide urgently needed aid to Ukraine.

“I urge support for this legislation, for the good of the United States, and the support of Ukraine.”