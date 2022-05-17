Malliotakis Statement on Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ Address to Congress

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – On May 17, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) released the below statement following Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“I was inspired by Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ words about democracy and freedom which are the foundation and core principles that unite our two nations, and that it is incumbent upon those of us serving in government today to preserve our ideals for future generations. The bond between Greece and the United States has only been strengthened over the last two centuries, and we must continue to stand together against aggression, whether it comes from an adversary like Russia or a NATO ally like Turkey that continues to conduct military flyovers over the Greek Islands and violate international law.

“I’m pleased that Prime Minister Mitsotakis reiterated his calls to President Biden and Congress that a two-state solution for Cyprus is unacceptable, and cautioned Congress against approving sales of defense equipment to aggressors in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, particularly on the heels of reports that the Biden Administration will ask Congress to approve the sale of 80 modernization kits to Turkey so it can upgrade existing warplanes, air-to-air missiles, and radar equipment.

“As the daughter of a Greek immigrant, it was a tremendous honor to walk the Prime Minister of my father’s homeland into the House Chamber for this historic address. The United States-Greece relationship remains stronger than ever, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and Hellenic partners to solidify and strengthen that relationship even further.”

Malliotakis is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs where she serves as the Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations, and Global Corporate Social Impact, and sits on the Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber.