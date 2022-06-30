Malliotakis, Bilirakis Statement on Biden Meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – On June 30, Greek-American Representatives Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), released the following statement regarding President Biden’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan where he signaled support for the potential sale of U.S. F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey so it can upgrade existing warplanes, air-to-air missiles, and radar equipment.

“It’s shocking that President Biden would advocate for the sale of U.S. F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey after hearing concerns of Turkish aggression directly from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to Washington last month.

“During his visit, Prime Minister Mitsotakis discussed the repeated aggression and military flyovers being conducted over the Greek Islands at the direction of Erdoğan and cautioned that any sale to Turkey would be used to continue bullying other smaller nations in the Eastern Mediterranean region, including Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.

“As members of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, we remain strongly opposed to any sale of U.S. military equipment to Turkey and will continue to express our concerns to our colleagues on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The bond between Greece and the United States has only been strengthened over the last two centuries, and it’s incumbent upon Congress to stand together against aggression whether it comes from an adversary like Russia or a NATO ally like Turkey that continues to violate international law.”

Malliotakis, the daughter of a Greek immigrant, is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs where she serves as the Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations, and Global Corporate Social Impact, and sits on the Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber.

Bilirakis is the co-chair of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and the Congressional Hellenic-Israel Alliance.