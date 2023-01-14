Make the Best of Your Working space with Essential Oils

Health

Many of us spend 1/3 of our daily lives in the office. This is a huge amount of time, and doing your best to create a nice environment work is of the outmost importance!

There are 24 hours a day and 7-8 hours are devoted to sleep (normally) in addition to 8 hours for the typical 9 to 5 job. On average each American spends 1,800 hours per year at work. If your employer does not believe in a holistic approach to wellness and productivity, well you must change your workplace on your own – change your job!

A positive atmosphere at your workplace fosters physical and mental health – and prepares employees to give their best and helps the organization to thrive.

What a place smells like seems irrelevant for the wellbeing of the people there, but it is not. Smell is the first sense that develops when we are babies and it continues to play key role in our brain function as adults. If you work in common spaces, you should have a discussion with your colleagues about the importance of all this.

First things first, you must chose the appropriate diffuser of scents. You can choose between the traditional ceramic diffuser with the small candle to burn water with oil, or you can use an electronic diffuser with batteries or that plugs in for power. Keep in mind that both kinds are designed for specific rooms sizes and have the appropriate water tank size.

What about the aroma? Aromas and essential oils are two totally different ingredients. Choose pure essential oils for daily use because aromas can have a long-term bad effect on your respiration. You can confirm that something is pure essential oil if there is no ‘dirt’ afterwards in the container with the water.

The choice of substances is yours:

Rosemary – To stimulate the mind – memory and concentration. It promotes productivity but if it is too strong or has a ‘food’ smell for you, you can combine it with another, like mandarin.

Bergamot – All members of the citrus family can give you a refreshing and uplifting effect, like ‘waking up’. Mandarin, orange, lemongrass, and other similar oils have the same effect, but bergamot is the sweetest.

Clary sage – It can help reduce stress and act as an antidepressant, but like rosemary it may be best for you not to use it alone.

Lavender – is the ‘classic’ for relaxation – but it is not so good if it makes you fall asleep a the office. You can find the right balance with a blend.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before

reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues,

are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-

Biology.