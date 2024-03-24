x

March 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Literature

Literary Works in Honor of Greek Independence Day

March 24, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
rigas-feraios_19_405102_type13283-1
The statue of Rigas Feraios at the University of Athens. (Photo: C messier, via Wikimedia Commons)

In honor of the 203rd anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution, there are several literary works to add to your reading list. The literary heritage of the Revolution is vast and crosses international borders. Even before March 25, 1821, Greeks and Philhellenes wrote about freedom from Ottoman oppression.

Rigas Feraios (Velestinlis) is probably best known as a proto-martyr in the Greek Revolution. An influential writer, political thinker, and revolutionary Enlightenment figure, Rigas Feraios envisioned liberation for all the ‘Romioi’, not only Greeks, and his ‘Charta’ (Map) includes the Balkan countries as well as what is now the Hellenic Republic.

Rigas’ writings: ‘Anthology of Physics’ (1790), ‘Hellenic Republic’ (Vienna, 1797), ‘School for Delicate Lovers’ (Vienna, 1790), ‘New Map of Wallachia, General Map of Moldavia’ (Vienna, 1797), ‘Thourios’ or Battle hymn (poem) (Vienna, 1797), ‘New Political Constitution of the Inhabitants of Roumeli, Asia Minor, the Islands of the Aegean and the Principalities of Moldavia and Wallachia’ (Vienna, 1797), and ‘New Anacharsis’ (Vienna, 1797) were written in Demotic Greek.

The line from Thourios which Lord Byron translated as “Better one hour of free life than 40 years of slavery and prison” became a rallying cry of the Revolution. The poem was set to music by composer Christos Leontis and performed in the 1970s by the legendary Cretan musician Nikos Xylouris.

Lord Byron (1788-1824) in a portrait by French painter and lithographer Jean-Baptiste Mauzaisse. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Byron’s ‘Don Juan’ includes ‘The Isles of Greece’ section of Canto III, which was written in 1819 and features some of the English poet’s most famous Philhellenic lines that inspired many to support the Greek cause. Byron died from a fever at Missolonghi on April 19, 1824 at the age of 36.

In May 1823, Dionysios Solomos completed the ‘Hymn to Liberty’, 158 stanzas, inspired by the 1821 start of the Greek Revolution. The poem was published in Greece in 1824 and throughout Europe one year later. Solomos’ reputation soon spread throughout Greece and abroad. The Hymn to Liberty was set to music by Nikolaos Mantzaros, and is the longest national anthem in the world by length of text. In 1865, the first three stanzas (and later the first two) officially became the National Anthem of Greece and, from 1966, also that of the Republic of Cyprus.

The unfinished epic ‘The Free Besieged’ (Greek: Οι Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι, Oi Eleftheroi Poliorkimenoi) by Solomos was inspired by the third siege of Missolonghi (1825-1826), a crucial conflict in the Greek Revolution. It consists of three separate poems in fragmentary form, and though never completed, The Free Besieged is considered one of Solomos’ greatest poems.

The verse drama ‘Hellas’ by Percy Bysshe Shelley was written in 1821 and published in 1822 by Charles and James Ollier in London. Written while Shelley was living in Pisa, he hoped it would raise money for the Greek War of Independence. The last poem published during Shelley’s lifetime, the drama is dedicated to: “Ηis Εxcellency Prince Alexander Mavrokordatos late secretary for foreign affairs to the Hospodar of Wallachia the drama of Hellas is inscribed as an imperfect token of the admiration, sympathy, and friendship of the author. Pisa, November 1, 1821.”

Mavrokordatos met Shelley while in Pisa from 1818 to 1821.

The poems mentioned above are available online.

RELATED

VIDEO
In One Ukrainian City, Ballet in a Bomb Shelter is an Escape from the Horrors of War (Vid)

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a dance studio that doubles as a bomb shelter in northeast Ukraine, the little girls in pink tutus prance in like gusts of air.

Cinema
M. Emmet Walsh, Unforgettable Character Actor from ‘Blood Simple,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ Dies at 88
Music
Bruce Springsteen Returns to Stage in Phoenix after Health Issues Postponed His 2023 World Tour

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Detains Suspects in an Attack that Left at Least 143 Dead in a Moscow Concert Hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 143 people dead.

As the calendar turns to the tail end of March, the Greek community worldwide stands on the brink of commemorating a pivotal moment in history – the Greek War of Independence.

ATHENS – March 25, 1821 is engraved on Hellenic hearts and minds forever, but the great struggle for the liberation of mainland Greece from Ottoman rule after 400 years is founded on events marked by numerous dates.

To the Editor: In his letter to the editor (‘On Scaros’ Comments about New York City’, Mar.

In honor of the 203rd anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution, there are several literary works to add to your reading list.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.