October 2, 2022

Letter to the Editor: Where Is the Outrage over Ukraine?

October 2, 2022
To the Editor:

I am confused. Exactly how is it that a predominantly Orthodox Christian nation, such as Russia, viciously attacks another Orthodox nation, Ukraine, causing the incomprehensible and violent deaths of tens of thousands of innocents, including annihilation of their homes, food sources, then add a resulting worldwide recession, and there is relative silence in the Orthodox community? Where is the news? Why is the Russian Bishop not screaming bloody murder from the rooftop of his Cathedral in Moscow, telling his people and the world this is demented? Why is this not front-page news each week? Why is there not persistent outrage in the United States among the Orthodox? There is more news about the Turks yet again threatening Greece, the upcoming parish festivals or latest club events. It’s pathetic and shameful. This is Christ’s church, and I’ll bet He isn’t happy with Man. Another edifice isn’t the answer. Both clergy and laity have horribly failed Him once again.

Thomas A. Frangos

Portsmouth, NH

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

