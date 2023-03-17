Letter to the Editor: On the Train Tragedy

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

What a tragedy all those people died on the train. Instead of blaming one party and the other party blaming the other, it’s all their fault, not one party to blame. Everyone knows that Greece’s rail system is a mess and not up to date compared to other EU nations. It’s a shame also that after the tragedy the nightclubs in Greece were packed and some singers decided to sing. It was a slap in the face to all the victims. May all the victims’ souls rest in peace.

George A. Liakopoulos

Little Neck, NY