Lawyer Sakis Kehagioglou Installed as Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Church

LONDON – In a ceremony at the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral in London, Athens lawyer Sakis Kehagioglou was installed as Archon Dikaiofylax of the Ecumenical Throne by the decision of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The office of Archon of the Great Church of Christ is awarded by the Ecumenical Patriarch to citizens who contribute to the common good. The title of Archon Dikaiofylax was awarded during the Byzantine period to jurists who defended the rights of the Church.

Immediately after the Divine Liturgy on September 15, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Seventh Order of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, awarded this office to the Honorable Sakis Kehagioglou, Criminologist.

In his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch pointed out, among other things, “Because in many ways and in many ways they are useful and beneficial to the Church, demonstrating themselves with zeal, zeal for the common good, they honor, behold, rejoice, the Mother Church, officiating and showing favor to them… the lovingly and philanthropically valuable providers of service to the community and science of Themis [the ancient embodiment of Justice].”

The new Archon in his remarks expressed his deep gratitude to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the recognition and the greatest honor to be included among the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Kehagioglou also thanked His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain and those present, including His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel Elder of Chalcedon, Metropolitan George of Guinea, Exarch of the Patriarchate of Alexandria in Athens, Ambassador of Greece in London Ioannis Raptakis, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople Georgia Soultanopoulou, and Thyateira Association President George Papagiannopoulos.