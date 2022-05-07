x

May 7, 2022

LAGFF Presents Three Films Highlighting the Greek Jewish Experience

May 7, 2022
By The National Herald
Auschwitz The Death Camp Photo Essay The main entrance at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, with the inscription, 'Arbeit Macht Frei', which translates into English as '
The main entrance at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, with the inscription, 'Arbeit Macht Frei', which translates into English as '"Work will set you Free", Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

LOS ANGELES – The 16th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) takes place May 9-15 with in-person screenings and events while the virtual film program of screenings and exciting webinars follows May 12-29. Three of the films to be shown in theaters during the Festival’s first week shed light on hard but important historic questions surrounding the Holocaust of the Greek Jews.

The City and the City by Christos Passalis and Syllas T. Tzoumerkas, narrates the untold story of the life and perils of the Jewish community of Thessaloniki. The film will be screened on Saturday, May 14, 8:30 PM, at Regal LA Live in its Los Angeles premiere and will also be available to watch online.

The Students of Umberto Primo by Alessandra Maioletti is a docudrama that brings to life the adventures, hopes, and dreams of nine Jewish students in Thessaloniki, based on the archive found by an Italian professor and on testimony from two of the protagonists. The film makes its LA premiere on Tuesday, May 10, 7:30 PM at Regal LA Live.

My People is the directorial debut of Anna Rezan who uncovers the inspiring story of Greek Jews during the Holocaust. The world premiere takes place on Thursday, May 12, 7:30 PM, at Regal LA Live and will also be available to watch online.

Ticket information and further details available online: https://www.lagff.org.

The 16th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) takes place May 9-15 with in-person screenings and events while the virtual film program of screenings and exciting webinars follows May 12-29. Photo: LAGFF

The National Herald

