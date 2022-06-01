Kyrenia Opera Presents Immortal Mikis Theodorakis on June 11

Culture

Kyrenia Opera presents Immortal- Mikis Theodorakis on Saturday, June 11 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows, NY. Photo: Facebook

NEW YORK – Kyrenia Opera presents Immortal- Mikis Theodorakis on Saturday, June 11 at Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th Street in Flushing Meadows Park, NY. The concert portion of this dinner Gala will present music by Theodorakis with the Kyrenia Opera chamber orchestra, chorus and soloists. Funds raised from the event will provide support for outstanding performances, scholarships, educational outreach, and artistic exchange between New York, Cyprus, and Vienna.

The Gala event also honors Fannie Petallides Holliday with the Kyrenia Award.

Emmy Award-winning news anchor Ernie Anastos will be the Master of Ceremonies. Honorary Chairs for the event are Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Marc Holliday, John Catsimatidis, Nick Karacostas, Philip Christopher, and Rev. Father Alexander Karloutsos.

The Reception with Buffet and Open Bar begins at 7 PM, the Concert 8 PM, Dinner and Award Ceremony 9 PM.

Tickets: $150, Children 12 and under $75.

More information is available by phone: 347-781-0983 and online: https://kyreniaopera.org/.