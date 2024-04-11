x

April 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Culture

Project to Shore Up Pompeii Yields Stunning Black Banquet Hall, With Frescoes of Trojan War Figures

April 11, 2024
By Associated Press
w11-144945ApolloeCassandraSaloneneroRegioIX
(Photo by ANA)

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii have uncovered a sumptuous banquet hall decorated with intricately frescoed mythological characters inspired by the Trojan War, officials said Thursday.

The hall, which features a mosaic floor, was uncovered as part of a project to shore up the areas dividing the excavated and unexcavated parts of Pompeii, the ancient city near Naples that was destroyed in 79 A.D. when Mt. Vesuvius erupted.

The banquet hall was used for refined entertaining and features black walls, a technique that prevented the smoke from oil lamps from being seen, said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park.

The figures painted against that black backdrop include Helen of Troy and Apollo. Experts said the reference to mythological figures was designed to entertain guests and provide conversation starters.

The room, which is about 15 meters (yards) long and 6 meters (yards) wide, opens onto a courtyard near a staircase leading to the first floor of the home, the park said in a press release.

Excavations in Pompeii have recently focused on areas of the city where the middle classes and servants lived, while previous ones have concentrated on the elaborately frescoed villas of Pompeii’s upper classes.

The excavations that yielded the new banquet hall are designed to improve the hydrogeological structure of the entire park, to make it more sustainable as the region copes with climate extremes — heavy rainfall and intense heat — that are threatening the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

RELATED

Culture
World Green Tax Fund for the Vision of Delphi

ATHENS. On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 6 pm, at the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Athens, "Antonis Tritsis" hall, OLYMPOS - Global Spiritual Centre presented the funding framework of the project "Heptapolis - Trilogy, the Vision of Delphi" entitled "World Green Taxation Fund".

Literature
Marisha Pessl’s ‘Darkly,’ Her First Novel in Six Years, to Come Out Nov. 12
Culture
Seventh-Century BC Oenochoe Looted in WWII Returned to Greece by Hanover Museum, Municipality

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scientists Are Grasping at Straws While Trying to Protect Infant Corals from Hungry Fish

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida researchers trying to prevent predatory fish from devouring laboratory-grown coral are grasping at biodegradable straws in an effort to restore what some call the rainforest of the sea.

Mark Esper served as Secretary of Defense under Donald Trump from 2019 to November 7, 2020, two days after that year’s presidential election.

April, with its unfolding of petals and young sprouts so vegetative growth may take place, always reminds me of a similar process in us humans: the unfolding of wise inner direction through intuition for our personal growth to take place.

Siberia is the ‘frozen hell' in which you live with an expiration date.

DES MOINES, IA – In a heartwarming tradition spanning three years, members of the Saint George parish in Des Moines, in collaboration with AHEPA and the Daughters of Penelope (DOP), have once again come together to support the MercyOne Child Serve program through their generous donations of toys.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.