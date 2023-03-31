x

March 31, 2023

King Charles III Visits Hamburg on Final leg of Foreign Trip

March 31, 2023
By Associated Press
Germany Britain Royals
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Jens Buettner/DPA via AP, Pool)

BERLIN — King Charles III is boarding a carriage, though not the horse-drawn kind, for the final leg of his three-day visit to Germany, which will bring him and Camilla, the queen consort, by train Friday to the northern port city of Hamburg.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to accompany the British royals on the two-hour high-speed journey from Berlin.

The couple arrived Wednesday in the German capital for Charles’ first foreign trip as king. Steinmeier greeted them at the Brandenburg Gate with full military honors and later hosted a banquet in their honor.

On Thursday, Charles became the first monarch to address the German parliament, telling assembled lawmakers that “together we must strive for the security, prosperity and well-being that our people deserve.” He then met with Ukrainian refugees and a German-British military unit before visiting an organic farm where he tried his hand at making cheese.

Britain’s King Charles III, center left, waves as he receives a standing ovation after his speech in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Charles’ trip is part of a carefully calibrated effort by the British government to mend frayed ties with its continental partners after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

Charles originally planned to visit France first, but anti-government protests in the country led both governments to postpone that part of his trip. The new itinerary put the focus on Germany, where Charles has family roots and the royals have long been the subject of fascination.

King Charles III of Great Britain, right, looks at a cake made especially for his visit in the Brodowin eco-village Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Jens Buettner/DPA via AP, Pool)

In Hamburg, the royal couple are scheduled to visit a memorial to the Kindertransporte, or children’s transports, that resulted in more than 10,000 Jewish children receiving refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. 85 years ago.

Charles and Camilla also are set to lay a wreath at the remains of St. Nikolai church to commemorate the more than 30,000 people, mostly German civilians, who were killed in Operation Gomorrah, the Allied bombing of Hamburg in July 1943.

A boat trip and a farewell reception involving musical performances, including by a Beatles cover band and a sea shanty group, will round off the king’s visit.

 

