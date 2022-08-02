x

August 2, 2022

Journalist Stavros Psycharis Dies Aged 77

August 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Journalist Stavros Psycharis. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS)

ATHENS – Veteran journalist and publisher Stavros Psycharis died on Tuesday aged 77.

Psycharis started his journalism career in 1964 and was associated with the press group founded by Christos Lambrakis (DOL) that dominated the sector for decades. In 1983 he became head of its “To Vima” newspaper, later becoming head of the entire press group after Lambrakis’ death in 2009. He withdrew in 2017. Psycharis was also author of five books.

Condolences were expressed by ruling New Democracy government spokesman Yiannis Economou, party leaders, and press unions.

