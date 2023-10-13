It’s Baaack: COVID Rising in Greece, Hospitalizations, Deaths Up

Default Category

ATHENS – While most people have put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them in Greece and there aren’t health restrictions anymore, the number of serious cases is starting to go up, along with hospitalizations and deaths.

Health authorities said there were 48 deaths in the week from Oct. 2-8, with a median age of 86, the disease especially targeting the elderly and those with multiple or underlying conditions.

The weekly epidemiological report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) showed hospital admissions increased 23 percent while the number of intubated patients rose to 38.

EODY said that all the sequenced strains identified in recent weeks belonged to the Omicron subvariant BA.2. The number of cases wasn’t given as many who contract the virus can take self-tests at home that aren’t reported.

The rise in serious cases comes as flu season has begun and no indication when booster shots would be available or if they would be mandatory for the most affected age and vulnerability groups.