NICOSIA – Leading digital transformation firm Eurisko Mobility have announced plans to relocate their operations to Cyprus. Eurisko Mobility plans to initially relocate 20-50 employees and has outlined future investment plans on the Island.

With the acceleration of digital trends during the pandemic, Eurisko have chosen Cyprus as its new hub to expand into European markets while continuing to serve its Middle Eastern and international customers.

Speaking on the decision, CEO of Eurisko Mobility, Edgard Hanna Tawk said: “Cyprus is a beautiful island with a stable and promising economy. It is a short distance from Lebanon where most of our engineers are based and offers a great portal for entry into the European market as well as attracting new talent.”

Through the geographical bridging of the Middle East and Europe, Eurisko Mobility believes that Cyprus will become a key tech hub in the region, bolstered by the support of government entities like Invest Cyprus and initiatives such as Fast Track, which helped them to establish their hub in Cyprus more quickly and efficiently.

“We’re impressed with the support we’ve received from Invest Cyprus, from the professional services of the legal and financial teams to the friendly engagement with the local community. We were also pleased with the Fast Track mechanism that allowed us to move team members swiftly and smoothly. This support was one of the main reasons we were excited to expand to Cyprus,” Tawk noted.

Looking to the future, Eurisko Mobility is planning to launch its new startup, Hiverse, in Cyprus. Hiverse will offer companies a turnkey collaborative platform to help maintain a healthy organizational structure and boost employee engagement across the board.

George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest Cyprus, said Eurisko Mobility’s decision reflected Cyprus’ growing status as a tech destination in Europe and the economic resilience of the island following the pandemic. “We are confident that the recently announced governmental strategy to attract more international companies in the country, placing emphasis on high technology, shipping, innovation, research and development, biogenetics and biotechnology, increases Cyprus’ attractiveness and sets the grounds for further development of the island as a growing international business hub,” he added.

Eurisko Mobility is a leading digital transformation agency with more than 200 enterprise-level success stories globally. Their award-winning teams are experts in enterprise-level software consultancy and development (mobile, web, AR/VR, Internet of Things), UX/UI design, functional and technical Quality Assurance and work in SCRUM-powered onshore and offshore models.

Their expertise covers a wide range of industries, from FinTech, EdTech and Healthcare, to Innovation Technology, Gaming & Entertainment. Their product suite include Digital Banking & Onboarding platform, Enterprise Content Management System, Personal Finance Manager for large-scale financial institutions, Blockchain-powered systems and others.

Invest Cyprus (Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency) is the national authority responsible for attracting foreign direct investment into the country. Its mandate is to raise awareness of Cyprus as a destination across the globe, providing certainty around all aspects of operating a business in Cyprus and supporting potential investors in developing their business case for investment into the country.

