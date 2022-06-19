x

June 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Culture

Important New Findings Salvaged from Antikythera Shipwreck

June 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ανεύρεσημαρμάρινηςκεφαλήςαγάλματοςμεεμφανήχαρακτηριστικάπροσώπου
Μarble head of a man with a beard. (Photo via ANA)

ATHENS – Two human teeth embedded in a compact mass with copper traces were found during the May 23-June 15 underwater excavation of the Antikythera island shipwreck that dates to around 60 BC, the Greek Ministry of Culture & Sports said on Sunday.

Another finding during this marine excavation season was a greater-than-lifesize marble head of a man with a beard, which is identified as the Farnese type of Hercules, and could provide a fit with the headless statue no. 5742 at the National Archaeological Museum that was found by sponge divers in 1900.

The season is part of a five-year (2021-2025) excavation program at the well-known shipwreck that has yielded among other things the Antikythera Mechanism – an ancient calculation system – and several bronze and marble statues including the Antikythera youth, an iconic exhibit of the National Museum.

This year’s findings were discovered after massive rocks weighing several tons were lifted out of the sea and exposed parts of the shipwreck not visible to date. Other findings also included a lot of objects from the ship’s equipment, including copper and iron nails, and shapeless metal agglomerations covered by a crust of frozen water. All findings have been transferred to the Ephorate of Underwater Archaeology for conservation.

This year’s works took place with the help of a new system to remove the rocks by the Hublot Xplorations group, of the Swiss clocks company, and by the Swiss Archaeological School under the supervision of Greek and foreign archaeologists in collaboration with several Ephorates and archaeologists (including marine archaeologists), university professors from Greece and abroad (especially Switzerland and Italy), and the Port Authority/Hellenic Coast Guard divers among others.

Funding and equipment was provided by Hublot, the Athanasios Lascarides Foundation (which also provided the special diving ship “Typhoon”), the University of Geneva, the Switzerland-based Nereus Research foundation, and Cosmote as communications sponsor.

The ministry particularly thanked Panos Lascarides and Kythera Mayor Efstrations Harlahakis for their continuing support of archaeological works, as well as the residents of Kythera and Antikythera islands.

The Antikythera shipwreck, the richest ancient wreck ever discovered, according to the site dedicated to the project (http://antikythera.org.gr/), was discovered by Greek sponge divers in 1900. Following salvage operations by the Hellenic Navy that pulled out statues and the Mechanism, dives by underwater explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau with the approval of the Greek government in 1976 and under the supervision of Greek archaeologist Dr. Lazaros Kolonas (who had dived only for three days in 1953), systematic excavations began at 2012.

RELATED

Culture
Al Sharpton Takes a Bow, with Spike, to Close out Tribeca

NEW YORK — On the eve of Juneteenth, the Tribeca Festival came to a close with the Rev.

Culture
Mariah Carey, Neptunes, Lennox in Songwriters Hall of Fame
Culture
Region of Attica Interbalkan Festival of Ancient Drama Conference & Call for Proposals

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Bucharest – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

When we go on special trips, we travel to each destination with a passion.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings