January 19, 2024

Illustrated Edition of First ‘Hunger Games’ Novel to Come Out Oct. 1

January 19, 2024
By Associated Press
Books-Hunger Games Illustrated
This cover image released by Scholastic shows the illustrated edition of "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins, with illustrations by Nico Delort. The illustrated edition will be published on Oct. 1, 2024. (Scholastic via AP)

NEW YORK — A new edition of “The Hunger Games,” the first novel in Suzanne Collins’ dystopian series set in the land of Panem, will include words and pictures.

“The Hunger Games Illustrated Edition” will be published Oct. 1, Scholastic announced Thursday. The book will feature more than 30 black and white drawings from Nico Delort, a visual artist based in Paris.

“Certain illustrations made an indelible impression on me growing up, and the images are forever linked to books I love, including John Tenniel’s classic drawings for ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ and Fritz Eichenberg’s wood engravings for ‘Wuthering Heights,'” Collins said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled with Nico Delort’s striking black-and-white scratchboard artwork for ‘The Hunger Games’ and feel it will have the same lasting influence on a new generation of Panem readers.”

Collins’ four “Hunger Games” books, which also include “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay” and the prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. They’re the basis for a blockbuster movie franchise that helped make Jennifer Lawrence a superstar for her role as the heroine Katniss Everdeen.

 

