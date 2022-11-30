Hybrid Lecture on Women in the Byzantine Empire, November 30

Events

The Queens College Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies presents the lecture ‘Women in the Byzantine Empire’ on November 30. (Photo: Courtesy of Queens College Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies)

FLUSHING, NY – The Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies presents the lecture ‘Women in the Byzantine Empire’ on November 30, 12:15-1:30 PM (Free Hour) at Remsen Hall, Room 300, at Queens College with Rev. Protopresbyter Nikiforos Fakinos, Pastor of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick, NY. The lecture will also be available via Zoom for those unable to attend in person.

For more information and the Zoom link, contact Dr. Maria Athanasopoulou via e-mail: qc.byzantine.center@gmail.com.