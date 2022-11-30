x

November 30, 2022

Hybrid Lecture on Women in the Byzantine Empire, November 30

November 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Hybrid Lecture Women in Byzantium Flyer
The Queens College Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies presents the lecture ‘Women in the Byzantine Empire’ on November 30. (Photo: Courtesy of Queens College Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies)

FLUSHING, NY – The Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies presents the lecture ‘Women in the Byzantine Empire’ on November 30, 12:15-1:30 PM (Free Hour) at Remsen Hall, Room 300, at Queens College with Rev. Protopresbyter Nikiforos Fakinos, Pastor of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick, NY. The lecture will also be available via Zoom for those unable to attend in person.

For more information and the Zoom link, contact Dr. Maria Athanasopoulou via e-mail: qc.byzantine.center@gmail.com.

FLUSHING, NY – The Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies presents the lecture 'Women in the Byzantine Empire' on November 30, 12:15-1:30 PM (Free Hour) at Remsen Hall, Room 300, at Queens College with Rev.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level.

