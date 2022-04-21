Holy Wednesday Services at St. Athanasios Church in Paramus

Church

PARAMUS, NJ – On Holy Wednesday, April 20, the faithful attended the services of Holy Unction at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus, NJ.

Presiding priest of the community Rev. Protopresbyter Anargyros Stavropoulos spoke about the importance of the sacrament and the reason why the Church appointed it to be celebrated on Holy Wednesday, one day before the Divine Liturgy of Holy Thursday.

“This is an extremely important sequence for our Church, which is why it has included it in its seven sacraments,” he said. “Seven Gospels and seven blessings were read today to bless the oil we use to treat the soul and physical illnesses. It is a recurring mystery, meaning that it is performed many times in human life. It is a preparation for the next days that we receive the body and blood of Christ. We hope and wish with the Resurrection of our Christ that we, too, will be resurrected our psychically and physically. To celebrate with all our souls the glorious day of the Resurrection. Let us never forget that Jesus Christ voluntarily sacrificed himself for all people. The Resurrection is the celebration of love and hope. Happy and blessed Easter.”

Immediately after the sermon he anointed the faithful with holy oil.

Parish Council President Spero T. Leakas spoke to The National Herald and expressed his joy that after several months the church started operating again with the participation of the faithful and invited the Greek community to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the church which will take place on October 16, and invited all to the big festival May 19-22.

Antonios Emmanouilidis, Parish Council member, welcomed TNH to the church, noting that he has been a subscriber for 30 years and wished the Diamataris family and all the staff at TNH happy holidays and best wishes for progress.

The counselor of the youth programs, Tonia Yiangou, shared best wishes to the Greek community to spend the holy days of Easter with health, joy, and close to their loved ones.