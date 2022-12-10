Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida Hosts Consul General of Greece

Consul General of Greece in Tampa Loukas Tsokos visited St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church in West Palm Beach, FL. Photo: Antonis Tomadakis
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida hosted Consul General of Greece in Tampa Loukas Tsokos at several speaking engagements in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, FL, December 3-4.
He shared that there are currently over 100,000 Greek citizens living in Florida and thousands of Greek-Americans in the state, and that his jurisdiction also includes Alabama and Mississippi. While in Fort Lauderdale, Consul General Tsokos met with Mayor Dean Trantalis who was proud to announce that Fort Lauderdale was recently named the sister city of Thessaloniki. Tsokos also visited the Archimedean Academy in Miami where he met with a contingency of Greek professors from South Florida.
The Greek Consular mission is to build on the longstanding cooperation between Greece and the United States and further enhance the bonds of friendship between our two peoples. This goes hand-in-hand with the mission of the Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida: working together to raise awareness about Hellenism, to advance Greek culture, to explore its relevance in the contemporary world, and to enrich South Florida’s cultural landscape.
Consul General Tsokos noted he was interested in sharing the example of the Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida with other Greek Consulate offices across the country. The Hellenic Cultural Society encourages sharing Hellenism within our communities by hosting Greek film events, book clubs, musical events, guest speakers, and travel lectures. The Consulate General’s office is available to assist with a wide variety of services including travel updates, Greek document and passport information, Greek citizenship, provide assistance registering vital information and tax issues.
