Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter Sidelined with Injuries

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, right, is defended by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games.

John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.

Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer.

Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.

Hunter, a fourth-year player out of Virginia, has yet to play a full season because of various injuries.