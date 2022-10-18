Harry Adam Excels in Basketball at 17

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Harry Adam, 17 years old, has attracted the attention and interest of many basketball scouts. (Photo: Courtesy Adam Family)
NEW YORK – Greek-American Harry (Haralambos) Adam is seventeen years old, a high school junior, and excels in the sport of basketball.
Already, many top colleges, as well as scouts from professional teams, are keeping a close eye on his progress.
Already two meters tall (6’ 6”) he competes as a point guard and shooting guard with his school team, Our Savior Lutheran, in the Bronx.
Harry spoke to The National Herald about his dreams and ambitions to become a top professional player and said that he trains hard every day and remains focused on his goal, which is, as he said, to conquer the top in the sport that has been his passion his whole life.
“He has been involved in sports since he was a small child of five years old. He had a passion for basketball and today he is developing into a great talent on the courts,” said his mother, Athanasia.
“All his school years he was a student at St. Dimitrios in Astoria, a school he loves very much, but we had to enroll him in the Bronx high school because this school specializes in basketball, with a very good team,” she said, adding that, “those who know about his talent are sure that he has a bright future ahead of him and that one day he will make us all proud.”
It should be noted that Harry’s father, Apostolis, was born in Naxos, with roots on Lemnos, and his mother, Athanasia, was born in New York and has origins in Pontus and Kalamata.
