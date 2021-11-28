Associations

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America received members of the AHEPA Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Flushing Chapter 326 at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in Manhattan on November 23, left to right: Philip Adikimenakis, AHEPA District 6 Goveor Dean Moskos, Camp St. Paul’s Director Fr. Elias Villis, Archbishop Elpidophoros, Harry Yanakis, Nick Voulkoudis, George Kakivelis, and Jimmy Papageorgiou. Photo: Courtesy of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America received members of the AHEPA Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Flushing Chapter 326 at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in Manhattan on November 23. The purpose of the meeting was to deliver to His Eminence the proceeds from a fundraising dinner to benefit Camp Saint Paul, the camping ministry of the Archdiocesan District, in the amount of $30,000.

The Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Chapter 326 has raised over $250,000 in the past seven years, and has generously donated in addition to Camp St. Paul to many great causes such as the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center, the purchase of two service dogs for veterans with PTSD, the Making of the Greek documentary film Lethal Nationalism, Genocide of the Greeks, Ronald McDonald House, the St. Nicholas Church in Flushing and its Youth Programs, Scholarships, and other worthwhile causes.