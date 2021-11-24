Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Grants $300,000 in Scholarships

Church

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is pleased to announce that it has granted approximately $300,000 in scholarships to those in need of financial assistance in 2021. The principal scholarships administered by the Archdiocese include:

The Gioles and Malta Scholarships, available to undergraduate students.

The Paleologos Scholarship, available to graduate students.

The Trakatellis Scholarship, available to graduates of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology who are pursuing further academic studies.

The Taylor Scholarship, available to students pursuing a post-graduate degree in the areas of theology, religious studies or pastoral training.

Scholarships are funded by endowments established by donors for specific educational purposes and managed by professional investment advisors. A Grant Committee appointed by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros then reviews scholarship applications for eligibility and assessment of need.

For more information regarding each scholarship, visit

2021 Gioles Scholarship

2021 Malta Scholarship

2021 Paleologos Scholarship

2021 Trakatellis Scholarship

2021 Taylor Scholarship