Greek FM Dendias to Visit Cyprus on Thursday

Politics

FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

NICOSIA – Foreign Affairs Μinister Nikos Dendias will not be meeting with Archbishop Chrysostomos II of New Justiniana and All Cyprus when he visits Cyprus on Thursday (July 28), the Greek ministry said in an updated schedule on Wednesday.

There will be no other change in a schedule announced by the Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.

As noted earlier, FM Dendias will be received by President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and later address the meeting of the heads of Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad.

At 13:00 approximately, the Greek minister will be meeting with his counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides and they will be making joint statements to the press at approximately 13:20. In its statements, the Greek ministry said the two officials are meeting in the context of the two countries’ continuous cooperation and coordination.

They are expected to focus on developments in the Cyprus issue ahead of the new UN Security Council Resolution on the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, EU-related issues as well as on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During his stay in Nicosia, Dendias will also meet separately and consecutively with the candidates in the upcoming presidential elections Averof Neophytou (DISY), Andreas Mavroyiannis (independent, supported by AKEL) and Nikos Christodoulides (independent, supported by DIKO and EDEK).