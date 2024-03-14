x

Greek Archaeologists Find 10 Ancient Shipwrecks Off Aegean Island Kasos

March 14, 2024
By The National Herald
ΥΠΟΒΡΥΧΙΑ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΛΟΓΙΚΗ ΕΡΕΥΝΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΙΑ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΣΟΥ (ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)

A team of Greek archaeologists doing underwater research have discovered the remains of 10 ancient shipwrecks in the waters off the southern Aegean island of Kasos that come from the Hellenistic time up to the Ottoman Empire.

The Ministry of Culture said the ships were believed to have carried goods from Spain and Italy to the shores of Africa and span thousands of years from 3000 B.C.to 300 A.D. showing how far back shipfaring was.

The Turkish pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah picked up on the story that said Greece’s National Research Foundation’s research team has been collaborating with the Ministry of Culture since 2019, conducting four research missions on the island.

UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)

https://www.dailysabah.com/arts/archaeologists-in-greece-uncover-shipwrecks-dating-back-to-3000-bc/news

Among the findings are ceramic bottles from the Roman period, a stone-made anchor dating back to the Archaic period and objects such as a Spanish amphora from the years A.D. 150-170, the report said.

The announcement also said there are plans to document the research in the form of a documentary, which will be showcased at leading international archaeological film festivals, it was added.

UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)

Greece’s past continues to reveal ancient treasures with a number of new and ongoing digs that have been conducted for years by archaeologists from other countries and universities across the country.

UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)
UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)
UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)
UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)

NICOSIA - A second vessel filled with food for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s hunt for Hamas terrorists was being loaded on Cyprus as the island has become the jumping-off point to get humanitarian aid to them.

A team of Greek archaeologists doing underwater research have discovered the remains of 10 ancient shipwrecks in the waters off the southern Aegean island of Kasos that come from the Hellenistic time up to the Ottoman Empire.

