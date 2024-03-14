Greek Archaeologists Find 10 Ancient Shipwrecks Off Aegean Island Kasos

UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESEARCH IN THE MARINE AREA OF KASOS (PRESS OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE/EUROKINISSI)
A team of Greek archaeologists doing underwater research have discovered the remains of 10 ancient shipwrecks in the waters off the southern Aegean island of Kasos that come from the Hellenistic time up to the Ottoman Empire.
The Ministry of Culture said the ships were believed to have carried goods from Spain and Italy to the shores of Africa and span thousands of years from 3000 B.C.to 300 A.D. showing how far back shipfaring was.
The Turkish pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah picked up on the story that said Greece’s National Research Foundation’s research team has been collaborating with the Ministry of Culture since 2019, conducting four research missions on the island.
