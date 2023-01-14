x

January 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Greek-American Stories: Areti’s Night Out

January 14, 2023
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
2023 New Year's Eve Times Square Performances
FILE - Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's celebration, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

With the coming event of the New Year, the conversation in Dixon’s, naturally, was about the church’s event. “Last year, remember, we all enjoyed ourselves,” reminded Dimos, stirring his coffee. “You can count me in”, declared John, reaching for a donut. Kipreos, looking sad, said, “I wish I could join you. But…” he sighed. “I have to work. It’s a big event at the hotel, you know. In fact, we were very short on workers this year, so whoever works on that night will get double the hourly time.
Imagine getting almost double my salary for that one night. I couldn’t miss out on that deal. And, what a surprise! My boss was happy I found someone who offered to work that night, too.” George looked across at Yiannis, wondering about his plans, and asked, nonchalantly. “What about you, Yiannis?” Recalling Yiannis’ attendances in previous years, they wondered what scheme Yiannis will try to think up on that evening to make a little money, remembering his bar attendance and picking up the tips, coat room attendance and picking up the tips, opening car doors outside and picking up the tips. Dimos, quickly, informed him, “there’s something you have to know, Yiannis. Father Apostoli has every position filled this year. So, you and Areti will come and sit with us as a paying guest this time.” Yiannis asked how much is the ticket this year.

John responded, “Four dollars per person, which means eight dollars a couple. That includes the snacks and noise makers. It’s a bargain when you think that the hotel where Kipreos works charges fifteen dollars each person. That’s thirty dollars!” Yiannis reached out for a donut. “Well, that’s too expensive, I think. But, I hate to disappoint Areti. She looks forward to being with you guys and your wives.” John picked up on that, quickly. “And, we look forward to seeing her, Yiannis. So, you’ll just have to shell out the eight bucks for her sake.” Yiannis hesitated before responding. Kipreos wanted to tell them more about the help he found but was interrupted. Yiannis said, “I’m not thinking about myself, you know. It’s about Areti!”

John, confused, shrugged and asked, “What about Areti? There’s no doubt she will be there with you.” Looking forlorn, Yiannis said, “Suppose… just suppose I can’t make it. Say something came up. I’d like to know that she’d be with you guys in any case.” He looked up, observing their expressions, carefully. Dimos smiled, glad to hear that he was really sensitive and caring for the good, kindly, loving, hard working wife. Waving his hands, he told him, “no problem, Yiannis! In that case, we’d be glad to bring her and take her home afterwards. We’d be glad to have her with us. Don’t even think about it, Yiannis. But, there’s no reason to think you’ll not be there with her, is there?”

Yiannis shook his head. “Well, there is. In fact, something has come up. A matter has come up. I felt I had to help out – that I’d help out because there was a great need. I couldn’t turn away from it! It isn’t often that such a need comes up. I was asked and I understood the great need. So, like the good friend I try to be, I said I would sacrifice my own celebration and help out.”
George grew suspicious. Yiannis? Sacrifice? Help someone in great need? Somehow, it just didn’t sound like ‘Yiannis’. “Are you saying you want us to bring Areti to the church’s celebration and take her home because someone needs your help?” Dimos, curious, asked, “Is that right, Yiannis?” Lowering his head, Yiannis, looking helpless, shrugged and nodded. Watching him, they all pondered Yiannis’ generous offer to help someone in need. Dimos made his approval known. “So, you’re going to sacrifice your own night for celebrating to help someone out?”

Looking pleadingly, Yiannis nodded. “I’d be most grateful!” Dimos, looked at the noble Yiannis and assured him, saying, “Consider it done!” Smiling broadly, that’s when Kipreos told them, “It’s settled, then! That’s what I was about to tell you! The person who offered to work that night with me is – Yiannis!”

RELATED

Columnists
The Circus on the Hill; It’s Not a Joke

There is good news and bad news about the farce-cum-tragedy that we just witnessed in the election of a new Speaker of the House.

Columnists
Letter from Athens: You Can’t Loan The Marbles, The Essence of Greekness
Guest Viewpoints
Want to Win the World Cup? Then Embrace Freedom and Democracy

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

With the coming event of the New Year, the conversation in Dixon’s, naturally, was about the church’s event.

Many of us spend 1/3 of our daily lives in the office.

SAN FRANSISCO - Turkey and Greece may be at near-conflict points sometimes but Cem Bulutoglu, a Turkish refugee to the United States, puts that aside at his Greek and Turkish-inspired restaurant, Gyros and Tzatziki in San Francisco.

Stacy Skartsiaris and her late husband Theo Skartsiaris immigrated from Greece and started a restaurant in Flushing, NY before moving to Kalamazoo, Michigan to open another: Theo & Stacy's.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.