Greek-American Jen Psaki Set To Get Own Show on MSNBC

New York – Jen Psaki, the Greek-American former White House Press Secretary under the Biden administration, has announced that she will be getting her own show on MSNBC. The show is set to debut next month and will be called “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Psaki, who has been a frequent guest on cable news shows since leaving the White House last year, is known for her strong communication skills and ability to handle tough questions from the press.

Psaki is a well-known political commentator and has a long history of working in politics. She served as the White House Press Secretary under President Biden’s administration and previously worked in the Obama administration as a deputy press secretary and deputy communications director.

According to MSNBC, “Inside with Jen Psaki” will air at 12pm Eastern time on March 19 and will feature a mix of interviews, analysis, and commentary. The show will also cover a wide range of topics, including politics, foreign policy, and the media.

Let's do this…looking forward to Sunday, March 19th… We have been working on some fun and different features…and can't wait to dig into all of the news..see you soon https://t.co/J8xQUTddoT — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 21, 2023

Psaki, who is of Greek descent and grew up in Stamford, Connecticut, has been a prominent figure in Democratic politics for over a decade. She served as a spokesperson for the Obama administration and was the deputy press director for the Kerry-Edwards presidential campaign in 2004.