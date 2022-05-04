Greece’s Eyes Locked on American Tourists, Reaching Out

Tourism

ATHENS – With Russians locked out because of European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Greece’s strategy of reaching out to other markets is really focused on bringing in the Americans, who are already arriving.

“We are increasing routes and opening new destinations in Greece for visitors from the US,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said after three teleconferences he held with the top executives of the three major American airlines with direct flights, Delta, American and United.

Kikilias stated that “the aim of the teleconferences was both to make a first assessment of the dynamic movement of the American market so far and to strengthen it in the coming months,” said Kathimerini.

He added that, “The bet to start the tourism season earlier than ever has been won. We are now doing our best to expand our tourism product and in this context the teleconferences with the senior executives of the airlines have had a positive result as they are already launching larger aircraft with more seats and new destinations while we put conference tourism back on the tourism map from the US.”

Kikilias also had a teleconference with the heads of the biggest US travel agencies that account for 90 percent of business travelers out of the US, to promote meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism in Greece, the report said.

The American market is essential for Greece as it also includes the important Diaspora and while the COVID-19 pandemic is lingering the government has eased health measures as an incentive for tourists.