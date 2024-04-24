x

April 24, 2024

Hot Greece’s Hot Springs Pushed for Thermal Tourism, Health Benefits

April 24, 2024
By The National Herald
(LEONIDAS TZEKAS/EUROKINISSI)

Greece’s drive to get tourists to keep coming year round for attractions other than beaches, summer, sun and islands should include showing off the health benefits of its hot springs.

That was the urging of the Greek Health Tourism Council Elitour which said the country could reap a bounty from a sector that has annually grown to about $90 billion and an 18 percentage growth rate expected, said GTP Headlines.

“Greece’s natural advantages, along with the collaboration of local authorities, can position the country as a global thermal destination,” Elitour President George Patoulis said, the news site reported.

Data presented at a workshop showed that there are some 36,000 thermal spring facilities in 130 countries and more projects underway, an impetus for Greece to get more into the game.

This investment trend is growing steadily in the US, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia and has been gaining momentum in China and Japan because of the value of both the attraction of a day visit and a stay, the site added.

Elitour said that the European Association of Thermal Springs has praised Greece’s thermal wealth and has urged scientists and tourism professionals to collaborate to establish spa therapy treatments as a recognized and valuable field in international medicine, contributing to human health.

“Greece holds an international leadership role in the development of thermalism, according to the European Association of Thermal Springs, due to the quality and the extensive number of our thermal springs compared to the rest of the European countries,” said Patoulis in his address.

He said that with a strategic plan that Greece could become a top choice for medical tourism, and the country’s hot springs and spa towns would be established on the world map.

