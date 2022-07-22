Greece: Reinforcements Sent to Battle Evros Blaze

Society

SOUFLI – The firefighting forces that worked throughout the night to contain a fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon in Soufli were increased on Friday.

Currently, there are 65 fire engines operated by 291 fire fighters, nine teams of fire fighters on foot, water tanker trucks and other vehicles operating in the area, assisted by six firefighting aircraft and four helicopters, with one helicopter coordinating the operations.

The mayor of Soufli Panagiotis Kalakikos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that last night was very difficult because the winds were constantly changing direction. “The wildifire is in areas that are difficult to access but fortunately this year the forestry service performed maintenance on the forest road network and the fire zones that facilitated the access of the firefighting forces”.

According to the mayor, the firefighting efforts are focused on preventing blaze from approaching inhabited areas, which have not been threatened so far. The fire is also difficult because it is burning a dense pine tree forest with many ancient trees.