February 1, 2022

Greece Confirms 24,308 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 103 Deaths

February 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 24,308 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 65 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,965,719 infections (daily change: +1.3 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 441 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,229 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 103 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,608. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 563 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 83.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 444 (78.86 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 119 (21.14 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,048 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 454 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +14.07 pct), while the daily average of admissions over the last 7 days was 436 patients.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Russia, US Exchange Accusations Over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS — Russia accused the West on Monday of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the US had brought "pure Nazis" to power in Kyiv as the UN Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

