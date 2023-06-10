Going On in Greek-American Community

United States

THRU JUNE 12

NEW YORK – The Opening Gallery, 42 Walker Street in Manhattan, presents the group exhibition Chromocommons featuring Fathom, a selection of new works by Shoplifter/Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir and works by the artist collective The Callas, Misha Milovanovich, Leah Singer, and Tula Plumi, curated by Sozita Goudouna, through June 12. The exhibition coincides with the release of a unique publication by Leah Singer and a signed limited edition, as well as a series of numbered prints. More information is available online: https://www.theopeninggallery.com/.

THRU JULY 23

ATHENS – The year 2023 marks the 25th anniversary since the death of photographer Elly Sougioultzoglou-Seraidari (1899-1998), better known as Nelly’s. The Benaki Museum, to which she entrusted her valuable oeuvre in 1984, pays tribute to her with ‘NELLY’S’ – a retrospective exhibition which reintroduces the artist to today’s public. The exhibition takes place at the Benaki Museum/Pireos 138, located at Pireos 138 and Andronikou Street in Athens, until July 23. Hours: Thursday and Sunday 10 AM-6 PM, Friday and Saturday: 10 AM-10 PM, closed Monday-Wednesday. Exhibition admission: € 12, Reduced: € 9. More information is available by phone: +30 210 3453111 and online: https://www.benaki.org/.

THRU SEPTEMBER 30

CHICAGO – ‘Beyond Antiquity‘ be exhibited at the National Hellenic Museum (NHM) through September 30. In Beyond Antiquity, architect and artist John ‘Yanni’ Fotiadis explores classical antiquity in Greece and takes us into the present and future with a series of 40 drawings, paintings and digital artworks that explore architecture, myth and landscape. This exhibition is generously sponsored by The John S. Koudounis Family, and is curated by Dr. Katherine Kelaidis. Regular museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. For more information on current exhibitions, events and memberships, call 312-655-1234 or visit the Museum’s website: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

JUNE 3-11

LOS ANGELES – The 17th Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) takes place June 3-11. Novelist, screenwriter, film and television producer George Pelecanos will receive the 2023 Honorary Orpheus Award at the Festival’s Opening Night Ceremony on Saturday, June 3 at James Bridges Theatre UCLA and realized in collaboration with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. The LAGFF features new films from Greece and Cyprus plus works by international filmmakers of Greek descent. The Orpheus Awards and Closing Night Gala take place at the Pacific Design Center. More information is available online: https://www.lagff.org.

JUNE 10-11

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 3655 Park Boulevard in San Diego, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 10-11. Enjoy Greeks foods, pastries, and wines, Church tours, live performances by local Greek musicians, and kids’ fun zone. Hours: Saturday, June 10, 11 AM-10 PM, and Sunday, June 11, 11 AM-8 PM. More information available by phone: 619-297-4165 and online: https://www.sdgreekfestival.com.

JUNE 16-18

IRVINE, CA – St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, 4949 Alton Parkway in Irvine, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 16-18. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, church tours, boutique and gift items from around the world, cooking demonstrations, opportunity drawing, Greek music, dancing, folk dancing performances, and kids fun play zone. Free admission for all dads on Father’s Day June 18. Hours: Friday, June 16, 5-10 PM, Saturday, June 17, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, June 18, Noon-9 PM. More information available by phone: 949-733-2366 and online: https://stpaulsirvine.org.

JUNE 17

MOONACHIE, NJ – The Summer Social Kickoff Dance Party and Networking Event sponsored by the Hellenic Federation of New Jersey takes place on Saturday, June 17, 6:30 PM. All Hellenic youth are cordially invited by Federation President Peter Stavrianidis and the board of directors to get ready to kick off the summer in style with an exciting evening of dancing and networking. Mingle with fellow Greek young professionals and university students for a night of fun, music, food, and connections as we celebrate the start of the summer season. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, make new friends, or simply have a great time, the Summer Social Kickoff Dance Party is the perfect opportunity to do so. Bring extra business cards for the raffle and afterwards dance the night away to the latest Greek and international hits while enjoying delicious Greek cuisine and refreshing beverages. Attendees are expected from across New Jersey, New York City, surrounding counties, and Pennsylvania, so you’re sure to make some meaningful connections and memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t miss out on this exciting event! Purchase tickets now to secure your spot. We look forward to seeing you there! More information is available online: https://tinyurl.com/34bsbreu.

QUEENS, NY – The 2023 AHEPA Family District 6 Convention takes place on Saturday, June 17, 9 AM-5 PM, at Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th Street in Flushing Meadows Park. The event also includes the Maids of Athena Clothing Drive collecting coats, women’s, men’s, children’s/baby clothes with the donations to be given to the Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center. More information is available online: https://www.ahepad6.com.

JUNE 18

ONLINE – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents the ‘4th Hellenic Energy Independence Forum’ webinar panel discussion on Sunday, June 18, 2 PM EST/ 9 PM Athens, Nicosia EEST. The panel discussion will be introduced by EMBCA’s President Lou Katsos and moderated by Konstantine Drougos of the OASIS Carbon Management Group and an EMBCA Director. The distinguished panelists for this discussion, in formation, will include Harilaos Petrakakos, Principal of P&P Marine Consultants and nuclear power expert; George Adalis, Geopolitical Analyst & Energy Expert; and Christina Katsos, Country Manager of Cyprus for Age Energy. The theme for the forum, and back by popular demand, is the ‘Meta-vasis Phase’ for Hellas at this point and taking into account the Geoeconomics and Geopolitics of the region. The discussion will be available online: https://tinyurl.com/2p8r26zv.

JUNE 22-24

PORTLAND, ME – The 39th Portland Maine Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant Street in Portland, takes place June 22-24, 11:30 AM-9:30 PM. Enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries, Greek music and dancing nightly. More information is available by phone: 207-774-0281 and online: https://htrinityportland.org/greek-festival/.

JUNE 23-25

CAMARILLO, CA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hosts the 44th Ventura County Greek Festival June 23-25, at Freedom Park at Camarillo Airport, 515 Eubanks Street in Camarillo. The Festival is one of the county’s longest-running cultural festivals. Featuring homemade Greek food, live Greek music, Greek dancing, shopping, and rides for the kids, the Festival has something for everyone. Proceeds go to the Building Fund to pay off the mortgage for the new location. Admission is $5. Free admission for children 11 and under, active military, and vets with ID. Free parking. Hours: Friday, June 23, 5-10 PM; Saturday, June 24, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 805-482-1273 and online: https://vcgreekfestival.org.

JUNE 24

ASTORIA – The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Cypriot Young Professionals (CYP) is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, June 24, 7-11 PM, at Code Astoria (previously known as Central), 20-30 Steinway Street in Astoria. Celebrate the past decade of achievements as well as the present and future of CYP. General tickets: $80. General Tickets plus CYP Membership: $100. The event includes open bar (7-9 PM), light bites, DJ and tons of memorable moments, including a few surprises. Tickets and sponsorships available on Eventbrite: https://shorturl.at/rtzGM. For general event inquiries, please call Laura: 914-610-1017.

JUNE 25

SALEM, MA – The Greek Picnic for St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Salem takes place on Sunday, June 25, 11 AM-8 PM, at Winter Island, 50 Winter Island Road in Salem. Enjoy delicious Greek food, homemade Greek pastries, beer, wine, and soft drinks, Greek music and dancing, children’s folk dancing performance, kid’s games and beach area, and raffles. Admission $5 per person, kids under 18 free. Free parking. Everyone is welcome. More information is available by phone: 978-531-0777 and online: www.stvasilios.org.

JUNE 27

CHICAGO – The 2023 National Hellenic Museum Annual Golf Fundraiser to support the museum’s mission to share Greek history, art, and culture takes place Tuesday, June 27, at the Beverly Country Club, 8700 S Western Avenue in Chicago. Registration/Breakfast 9-10 AM, Staggered Tee Times 10-11:45 AM – Reception & Awards 2:30-5 PM. For reservations and sponsorships: [email protected], or contact Chris Norton, Events Manager, via email: [email protected]. More information is available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/golf/.