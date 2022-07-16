Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

JULY 13-16

CANTON, OH – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Avenue NW in Canton, hosts the 45th Annual Greek Festival July 13-16. Enjoy a taste of Greek cuisine including chicken oregano, souvlaki, lamb shank, fish plaki, and our delicious sampler platter. A variety of Greek pastries and Greek coffee also available as well as indoor and outdoor dining and church tours. Carry out and Drive-thru available. Visit the Agora gift shops for jewelry, the community’s own Grecian cookbook, music, and souvenirs. Credit cards accepted. Free parking and free admission. Entertainment includes live performances by Greek Dance Troupes, as well as a live Greek band. Hours: Wednesday, July 13, 4-11 PM; Thursday, July 14, Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, 11 AM-11 PM. More information is available by phone: 330-494-8770 and online: http://www.grecianfestivalcanton.com.

JULY 14-17

SCHERERVILLE, IN – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 77th Avenue in Schererville, hosts the Greek Festival July 14-17. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, games, rides, vendors, beer garden, live Greek dancing and music. Free admission. Raffle tickets $20 each, 1st prize $10,000. Hours: Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, 4-10 PM; Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, Noon-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 219-322-6165 and online: https://www.stgeorgenwi.org/events.

JULY 15

MONESSEN, PA – St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 117 St. Spyridon Lane Monessen, hosts its Annual Savor the Flavors of Greece on Friday, July 15, 11 AM-9 PM. Enjoy various Greek dishes, Greek pastries, and Baklava Sundaes. Entertainment includes live Greek music in the evening and a Greek music DJ with your favorite Greek hits during the day. More information is available by phone: 724-684-5411 and online: https://bit.ly/3RdHWRM.

JULY 15-17

NEWPORT, RI – St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, Thames and Brewer Streets in Newport, hosts the annual Hellenic Festival July 15-17. Enjoy the culture, food, pastries, souvlaki, gyros, loukaniko, wine, ouzo, loukoumades, Greek music and dancing. Enter the raffle! Hours: Friday, July 15, 4 PM-Midnight; Saturday, July 16, Noon-Midnight; and Sunday, July 17, Noon-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 401-846-0555 and online: https://stspyridonchurch.org.

NILES, IL – Holy Taxiarhai and Saint Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 North Caldwell Avenue in Niles, hosts the Greek Festival July 15-17. Sample the scents, sounds and especially tastes of a Greek village festival. Enjoy roasted lamb, homemade pastitsio, moussaka, tyropita, spanakopita, a variety of authentic Greek pastries – just be sure to save room for the fest specialty, loukoumades. Greek cooking demonstrations are held each night. Beautiful films of the historic Acropolis, Mediterranean scenes, and the wonderful Grecian Isles will also be screened. Guided tours of the church are offered that provide an explanation of its traditional Byzantine architecture. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Plenty of free parking. Entertainment includes live Greek music and an authentic Greek Dance Troupe, Kids’ Korner – a secure area where parents can bring their children to play and enjoy family-friendly entertainment, face painting, crafts, a clown balloon artist, games, and much more. Hours: Friday, July 15, 5-11 PM; Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, 3 PM-Midnight. More information is available by phone: 847-647-8880 and online: https://www.saintharalambosgoc.org.

REDONDO BEACH, CA – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Knob Hill in Redondo Beach, hosts the South Bay Greek Festival July 15-17. Enjoy authentic Greek foods and pastries, cooking demos, church tours, raffle, marketplace, live Greek music and dancing, dance troupes in traditional costume, and games for the kids. Admission: $3 cash only at the door, seniors $2, kids under 12 free. Coupon available online. Hours: Friday, July 15, 5-10 PM; Saturday, July 16, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, July 17, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 310-540-2434 and online: https://www.sbgreekfestival.com.

JULY 18

SALEM, MA – The 28th Annual Nicholas J. Bouras Memorial Hellenic College Holy Cross (HCHC) Golf Classic takes place Monday, July 18 at Kernwood Country Club, 1 Kernwood Street in Salem. Support HCHC’s vital mission of educating future leaders for service in the Church and society by enjoying a day of golf on the beautiful Kernwood Country Club course, designed by the legendary Donald Ross. Begin the day with a great gift and brunch, followed by souvlaki and loukaniko served on the course. After 18 holes, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary cocktails, and a surf and turf (steak and lobster) dinner. Group and individual trophies will be awarded at dinner, along with raffle prizes, $50,000 cash prize for hole-in-one. More information is available online: http://www.hchc.edu/golf/.

JULY 20-24

WARREN, OH – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hosts its Greek Festival July 20-24 at the St. Demetrios Banquet Center, 3223 Atlantic Street NE in Warren. Enjoy traditional Greek foods, drinks, pastries, live Greek music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday by Sotiris Tsourekis and the Filarakia, Greek dancers, rides and games. Free admission and free parking. Hours: Wednesday, July 20, Thursday, July 21, 4-10 PM; Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, 4-11 PM; and Sunday, July 24, 1-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 330-394-9021 and online: https://www.warrengreekfest.com.