Going On in Greek-American Community

July 2, 2022

July 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Dancing at the St. Demetrios Greek Festival in Merrick. Photo by Costas Bej, FILE.
Dancing at the St. Demetrios Greek Festival in Merrick. Photo by Costas Bej, FILE.

JUNE 30-JULY 4

NEW YORK – The National Young Adult League (YAL) Conference takes place June 30-July 4 at the New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway in Manhattan. YAL is a segment of the Young Adult Ministry of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The National YAL Conference is being held in conjunction with the national Clergy-Laity Congress of the Archdiocese of America which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. This weekend filled with faith, fellowship, and fun will feature: A conference with excellent speakers, panels, discussions, and networking opportunities. There will also be a Comedy Show at Anemos featuring Basile, Ellen Karris, Gus Constantellis, Arianna Papalexopoulos, and Yanni Dimoulis. For Beach Day! participants will be bussed to Rockaway beach to enjoy a day in the sun with music, parea (fellowship), and games. Greek Night will be held at Kyma, one of NYC’s premier Greek restaurants and there will be a Sunset Boat Cruise on the Hudson River – bring your camera for scenic views of the Manhattan skyline. The Conference will also feature a Sunday night Gala where guests can dress up and dance the night away, and the historic consecration of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine. Tickets and registration online: https://bit.ly/3x8YUaT.

 

JULY 3-7

NEW YORK – The 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress, marking the Centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, takes place July 3-7 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City with many events scheduled, including the Divine Liturgy at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, Opening of the Centennial History Exhibit, Opening of the Exhibit Hall, and Great Vespers for the Consecration of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on Sunday, July 3, the consecration of the new Shrine, the CLC Opening Session on Monday, July 4, and the Grand Banquet with Despina Vandi on Thursday, July 7. More information is available online: https://www.clergylaity.org.

 

JULY 8-9

HYANNIS/CENTERVILLE, MA – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Road in Hyannis/Centerville, hosts the Greek Festival Friday, July 8, 4-10 PM, and Saturday, July 9, 12-11 PM. Enjoy Greek foods, indoor and outdoor vendors, live Greek music and dancing. Parking and admission is free. More information is available by phone: 508-775-3045 and online: https://bit.ly/3xHKRsS.

 

PRICE, UT – Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 61 S. 2nd Street in Price, hosts the Greek Festival Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, 11 AM-8 PM both days. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, vendors, church tours, traditional Greek coffee, bookstore, raffle, silent auction, bingo, and more. Entertainment includes live Greek band and dancing. More information is available by phone: 435-637-0704 and online: https://www.agoc.ut.goarch.org/greek-festival.

 

JULY 8-10

ELGIN, IL – Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church Road in Elgin, hosts the Greek Festival July 8-10. Enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries (cooked by our favorite chefs and our parishioners), an indoor Marketplace featuring unique crafts and vendors, cooking demonstrations, church tours, and raffle. Free parking, shuttle bus, and free admission. Entertainment includes Greek music with live bands and DJs, Greek Dancing by the community’s Agape Dancers. Bring your dancing shoes. Attractions for the kids. Hours: Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, Noon-10 PM, and Sunday, July 10, Noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 847-888-2822 and online: https://stsophiagreekfest.com.

 

JULY 10

CHICAGO, IL – St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road in Chicago, hosts the Greek Festival on Sunday, July 10, Noon-10 PM. Enjoy Greek foods and pastries, saganaki, tyropita, spanakopita, Greek olives, baked chicken, souvlaki, raffle prizes, marketplace, books, and church tours. Admission: $5 donation, children 12 and under free with adult. Parking available. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing as well as activities for the kids. More information is available by phone: 773-334-4515 and online: https://standreworthodox.org.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

