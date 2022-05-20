George Trochopoulos: A Young Knitwear Sensation

Arts

After his successful dress design and collaboration with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and Jourdan Dunn, the young Greek-born and London-based designer George Trochopoulos is on the edge of superstardom.

During an off-schedule show on the territory of London Fashion Week, Trochopoulos debuted a catwalk for a compact crowd including representatives from leading fashion publications at the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

The front row attracted a stellar crowd including Jourdan Dunn and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Tayce who were both wearing his dresses. Schiaparelli and Fendi-trained model Maxim Magnus took the runway with style depicting Trochopoulos’ unique creations.

In May last year, George’s knit stripped dresses bloomed online driving him into the e-commerce business receiving endless custom orders. Now, after a whirlwind of success, he counts Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and Kendall Jenner as fans. London Fashion Week was the ideal opportunity for his talent to shine, bringing the digital world to physical.

“For the past two months, and since I started launching this collection, I finally found my footing. Overnight success, for all its benefits, has been stressful. I didn’t know how to handle it. I am very grateful that I got the opportunity that not many people can have, but there’s just so many things that I didn’t know I had to learn about through falling on my face,” said Trochopoulos, as reported by Evening Standard.

The 20-year-old, still a student at London’s College of Fashion, increased his following through Instagram when talent spotter @upnextdesigner posted his original stripped dresses which began as small sample discarded during his first year at university.

“Two weeks after I made it, a model came by my place, found the fabric and said, ‘oh I love this – let’s try it on’. We pinned it, and it just looked really fab,” he says, adding, “it became this kind of sensation, everyone started talking about it and in the next three months I sat down and started making more and more samples, finding ways to make it more durable but not lose the personality.”

Massive demand and limited output followed, creating massive pressure for the knitwear sensation who has made nearly every strap dress he’s ever sold. The magic happens in the living room of his Notting Hill rental, where he produces his work.

“It was hard to find the dichotomy between; I want to be taken seriously, I want to be a business and I am a business. But at the same time – I’m not,” he said.

The threads finally connected for his first collection however. “None of the pieces are made in the proper technical way that is 100 per cent approved. I’ve just found other ways to make things – whether that’s knitwear tailoring or sewing. I just found ways to make it look how I wanted it to,” Trochopoulos noted.

For his 16-look collection, ‘Prologue’, there were no specific inspirations, but rather a general introduction to himself as a brand.

Trochopoulos’ Greek heritage and upbringing in the Northern town of Veria played a significant role. He said, “it just happened that throughout the time of making this collection I was watching hundreds of films and interviews of Greek women from the twentieth century. The looks are very much sexy, ethereal, and Greek – I guess!”

He added, “I want to make things that are bigger than ever before, and more exciting than ever before,” George says, with optimism. “I want to find all my boundaries and push them to the furthest they can go.”