September 22, 2022

Church

Fr. George Kasapoglou Begins as Assistant Priest of St. Demetrios Cathedral

September 22, 2022
By The National Herald
Fr. George Kasapoglou 2022 large (1)
(Photo: GOARCH)

NEW YORK – On September 21, 2022, at the Archdiocese, the Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne George Kasapoglou received the Archbishop’s blessing upon his assignment to St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria as the “Efemerios,” or Assistant Priest. Archdiocesan District Chancellor, the Rev. Protopresbyter Elias Villis, was also present for the meeting.

Source: goarch.org

